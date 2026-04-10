UFC's Jon Jones Shares Pictures With Tristan & Andrew Tate: 'We Will See You Guys There!'

Jon Jones has been joined by accused human traffickers Tristan and Andrew Tate for Dirty Boxing's event in Miami on Friday night.

The Tate brothers, specifically Andrew, have seen multiple criminal and civil cases brought against them in Europe and the US for a manner of sex crimes, including rape and human trafficking, and had spent time in Romanian prison as well as having assets seized in the UK.

The Tates have always categorically denied all allegations, and after pressure from President Donald Trump the Romanian authorities allowed them to fly to the US last year. Where a case was brought against them by Florida's Attorney General, James Uthmeier, in March for an attack on a woman at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

However, they were recently seen rubbing shoulders with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones ahead of Dirty Boxing's latest event in Miami. Jones posted a gallery of pictures with the brothers, adding a caption that suggests they will be present for the event itself too.

"Miami nights! Dirty boxing 6 is going down tomorrow night! We will see you guys there!" Jones wrote as a caption.

Jones was arrested in June 2021 for domestic violence after officers responded to a call placed at the request of his daughter. His fiancee was found by officers with blood and a bump on her lip. The charge was eventually dropped in December that year.

Jones was only recently circulating on social media for purported road rage incident in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It was claimed that he had almost crashed into another driver three times before following them into the parking lot, where an interaction was caught on film. Jones came out after the fact and said that he was the one being intimidated, and he was proud of himself for keeping his composure.