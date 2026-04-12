Ex-WWE Star Alberto Del Rio Charged & Released After Domestic Violence Arrest

Alberto Del Rio/El Patron – real name Alberto Rodriguez – was formally charged with domestic violence before reaching a financial settlement for his conditional release on Saturday.

Rodriguez was arrested on Monday after his wife put in a call to 911 for assistance, State Civil Guard officers arriving and catching him in the act, finding his wife with physical injuries to her arms and face.

He was placed under the jurisdiction of the State of San Luis Potosí's Attorney General's Office, who compiled the case for which he was charged on Saturday having been held up until then within La Pila prison.

"Milenio" reported on the Saturday hearing, where Rodriguez accepted wrongdoing and showed remorse as the judge determined he would be released. Under the conditions that he attend rehabilitation therapy for aggressors, refrain from contact with the victim, and pays for the damage.

Per the report, the case was aggravated by the fact that it was not the first time Rodriguez had assaulted his wife.

"SDP Noticias" reported that he was granted his release after agreeing to pay 1 Million Pesos to the victim.

Rodriguez is free from La Pila now after his latest arrest, having also been booked in San Antonio for sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping in 2020. His case went to trial before the witness failed to show up and ultimately he was acquitted in December 2021.

He had been suspended from AAA ahead of his departure post-WWE acquisition following an altercation with fans in Tijuana, and after his arrest on Monday had also been suspended by The Crash Lucha Libre.