Divine Dominion Remain AEW World Tag Team Champions Following Dynasty Zero Hour

The Divine Dominion pairing of Megan Bayne and Lena Kross retained their Women's World Tag titles for the second time, beating Maya World and Hyan during the AEW Dynasty Zero Hour.

Bayne and Kross claimed their respective first titles in AEW from the Babes of Wrath Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron at Revolution in March, going on to retain the titles against them in a rematch that saw the Babes of Wrath eventually go their separate ways.

The challengers at Dynasty, Maya and Hyan, earned their shot after calling out the champions following a win over the IInspiration in Ring of Honor.

They started off strong and hopeful but quickly had that shot out of them by the larger champions, with Bayne and Kross taking time in the corner to get their stuff in with ease. Maya and Hyan did manage to find some space for a brief comeback run complete with a near-fall.

But sure enough every time they looked to be on their way Bayne and Kross managed to get the better of them, ultimately dropping the pair of them and getting the pinfall for the win with just four minutes of the Zero Hour to go.