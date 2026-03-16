Megan Bayne & Lena Kross Unseat Babes Of Wrath As Tag Champs At AEW Revolution

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, now known as the Divine Dominion as a team, are the second-ever AEW Women's Tag Team Champions after dethroning the Babes of Wrath, Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron at AEW Revolution.

Nightingale defended her TBS Championship against Kross earlier in the night on Zero Hour, but despite retaining the gold, she was beaten down at the hands of the heels before Cameron could get to her in the ring. Before the match, she was seen alongside Cameron in the trainer's room nursing an injured shoulder, but confirmed she was cleared and going to defend the titles.

Following the bell, Bayne and Kross immediately took out Nightingale and dominated Cameron in their corner. Bayne was the legal woman, and Nightingale rallied after her partner took a beating and got "The Megasus" down and delivered a Death Valley Driver to Kross.

Bayne and Kross wouldn't be kept down for long, however. They hit double fallaway slams to the champions, followed by double chokeslams to Nightingale for the victory.