Willow Nightingale Retains TBS Title In First Of Two AEW Revolution Matches

There is no rest for the double champion Willow Nightingale. In her first of two "Revolution" title defenses, Nightingale put her TBS Championship up against Lena Kross at "Zero Hour," and after a hard-hitting, nail-biting match, Nightingale headed into the night's main card with one of her two titles reigns still intact.

The newly-signed Kross met Nightingale's signature strength head-on. Kross weathered Nightingale's initial offensive push before utterly ruining the champion with her own power-based moveset. Big Boots, Suplexes, and corner blows wore the champion to the bone, and after a trip to the outside resulted in an armpit-first drop into the steel barricade, it seemed as if Kross had Nightingale's number.

Nightingale is, however, just as resilient as she is strong. The champion's constant kickouts began to frustrate Kross. Kross' irritation opened the door for Nightingale to stage a tug-of-war comeback during a corner exchange. Nightingale reversed Kross into the corner before attempting a Senton. Kross dodged, but when she tried a top-rope dive, Nightingale rolled aside. The two exchanged Fireman's Carries before Nightingale outsmarted Kross with a backslide pin to end the match and retain her title.

Chaos broke out before the ending bell finished ringing. Immediately after the pin, Megan Bayne stormed the ring, and together, Bayne and Kross beat down the champion. Harley Cameron came rushing down the entrance ramp with a pipe in hand to scare off Bayne and Kross, but the damage was already done. As Bayne and Kross left the ring, Nightingale could be seen nursing her shoulder.

With this victory, Nightingale is set to continue her 75-day reign as the AEW TBS Champion. Only time will tell whether she comes out of "Revolution's" main card with her AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship intact, when she and Cameron defend their titles against Bayne and Kross later Sunday.