Tony Khan Signs Another Talent After Babes Of Wrath Retain AEW Women's Tag Titles

AEW President Tony Khan has been very busy already in 2026 adding to his already stacked roster. The Rascalz, Andrade El Idolo, Tommaso Ciampa, and Jake Doyle are just some of the names he's signed this year, but the AEW women's division just got a whole lot bigger following the Grand Slam Australia event on February 14.

In the second contest of the night, The Babes of Wrath made another defense of their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships by defeating Megabad. Megan Bayne took out Willow Nightingale with a Tope Suicida, but Penelope Ford found herself caught in a Backslide courtesy of Harley Cameron who got the winning fall for her team in her home country. However, it was Bayne and Ford who had the last laugh when Australian native Lena Kross arrived and delivered a TKO to Cameron, while Bayne once again took out Nightingale with a spear. Kross stood face-to-face with Bayne before Ford united the trio as the three women stood tall with all the titles. After the bout, Khan took to social media to officially confirm that Kross had become the latest member of the AEW roster.

After she arrived at #AEWGrandSlam Australia tonight in dominant fashion, now it's official:@lena_kross is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/GfBfxC9Enp — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 15, 2026

Technically, Kross showing up at Grand Slam Australia wasn't her debut for the company. The 30-year old actually made her AEW debut on the July 31, 2025 episode of "AEW Collision" when she went one-on-one with former AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, with the "Cosmic Killer" getting the win in just under 90 seconds. Before signing with AEW, Kross had become a standout on the independent scene in her native Australia, as well as the United States and had even spent time in Japan with the Sendai Girls promotion where she won the Sendai Girls Tag Team Championships with VENY. She has appeared in companies like DPW, GCW, and House of Glory, the latter of which being the place where Kross first came into contact with Bayne as the two women wrestled each other in September 2024.