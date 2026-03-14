AEW Revolution 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

One of the longest-running feuds in the AEW women's division looks to be coming to an end this Sunday at Revolution as "Timeless" Toni Storm will look to put her feud with Marina Shafir to bed.

Everyone will be banned from ringside, meaning that there will be no Death Riders, Mina Shirakawa, or Luther to aid the two participants, which might not sound like a major stipulation, but outside interference is what the Death Riders are known for. Whenever a babyface looks to be gaining the upper hand, you can count on Wheeler Yuta, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia to show up and swing things back in their favor. Yuta will most likely make an appearance in some capacity, after all he did get shaved bald by Storm and Orange Cassidy in Australia a few weeks ago, but in a straight one-on-one contest, we here at Wrestling Inc. can see Storm walking away with the victory.

The former AEW Women's World Champion kind of needs a big win after months of being kept away from the title scene and slipping down the card. It was only this time last year where people believed Storm should be main eventing AEW pay-per-views she was that popular, but she has been involved with the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship scene and the Death Riders since the fall of last year, and it's the right time to put a line under that time in career and get her back to where she belongs.

Shafir could also use a win as she doesn't often get big singles matches on a stage like this. In fact, this will be Shafir's first pay-per-view singles match in AEW, so a win for her would make a lot of sense, and it might send Storm into an even wilder sense of hysteria which would be very fun. Shafir has the legitimate combat background to back her up, so she can genuinely shoot on Storm if she really wanted to. With that said, it's time to move Storm back up the card, and doing it in Hollywood on Oscar night couldn't be more fitting.

Written by Sam Palmer