AEW Revolution 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
AEW Revolution 2026 is officially upon us, and with any Tony Khan card comes an absolute plethora of matches, in this case including eight championship bouts! Thekla battles Kris Statlander, Jon Moxley takes on Konosuke Takeshita, the Young Bucks go to war with FTR, and Willow Nightingale defends both her belts, just to name a few of the title fights on tap — not to mention non-title matches like Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir and Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King. And of course, the show will be capped off by a Texas Death Match between Adam Page and MJF, in which "the Hangman" can never challenge for the world title again if he doesn't win it in Los Angeles.
But here's the question — who will come out on top in these and other contests set for Revolution? That's what the Wrestling Inc. crew is here to answer. Granted, this particular card is pretty tough to call, but we basically nailed our WWE NXT Vengeance Day predictions last weekend, so we're giving it a shot! Let's get to the picks!
AEW National Championship: Ricochet (56%)
Ricochet will be making his eighth defense of the National Championship in a 21-man blackjack battle royal at Revolution on Sunday, and somehow still despite having those odds stacked against him, ranks as the favorite amongst the Wrestling Inc. staff to win the match.
56% of voters predicted Ricochet to walk in and out with his title reign intact, while 31% backed former TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa to win the title, 6% saw Big Boom AJ surprising fans with a title win on the night, and another 6% backed Christian Cage to return and take the championship.
Many names have yet to be confirmed as competing in the match and anyone including Ricochet's former challengers could appear in it. He has been feuding with Jack Perry for the past few months, having defended the title against the former "Jungle Boy" in December and February, as well as defending the title against the likes of Titan, Nino Bryant, and Taiji Ishimori outside of AEW.
Written by Max Everett
AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (94%)
Willow Nightingale is becoming synonymous with the AEW TBS Championship. The bubbly pugilist has maintained a vise-like grip on the title, and an overwhelming majority of the Wrestling Inc. Staff think that she will walk out Sunday's big event with her title reign intact.
It helps that the pre-show match against Lena Kross is Nightingale's first match of her self-imposed dual title defenses. Nightingale will be at her best for the match, and Kross will have a whole match's worth of mistakes top learn from by the time her AEW Women's World Tag Title Match comes around, but more about that later.
As it stands, Nightingale has simply been the face of the division, and while Kross is no slouch, it doesn't feel like the time is right to change the title. AEW has already taken a chance on Thekla, and having too many champions who need to prove themselves could lead to making the division feel "less-than." It feels like Willow has unfinished business with Mercedes Mone, as well as other women on the roster.
Written by Ross Berman
Trios Match: The Dogs (56%)
Now that the trio known as The Dogs are fully formed in AEW, the majority of us believe they'll pick up the win at Revolution, despite going up against some pretty hefty competition.
The Dogs will be making their AEW pay-per-view debut as a trio here. David Finlay just made the decision to sign with AEW, and with reports that there was a spot waiting for him in WWE NXT if he wanted it, it'd be surprising to me if he took a loss on PPV immediately after. Plus, these three are a well-established trio from their time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, while their opponents are undeniably more of a makeshift unit. The Dogs are new to the audience, and they have a lot of upside, but it's important to get them started on the right foot. They should walk away victorious here to establish themselves on the roster.
That's not to minimize their competition, however. Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin have fairly strong track records in the company, especially Allin. Though it's sad to say, it's unfortunately Roderick Strong who will likely be the weak point here. After making his decision to stick by The Conglomeration on the latest "AEW Dynamite," Strong will serve as a target for Kidd, Finlay, and Connors. I believe the cruel hand of fate will see Strong pinned by a member of The Dogs.
Written by Nick Miller
Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir: Storm (75%)
One of the longest-running feuds in the AEW women's division looks to be coming to an end this Sunday at Revolution as "Timeless" Toni Storm will look to put her feud with Marina Shafir to bed.
Everyone will be banned from ringside, meaning that there will be no Death Riders, Mina Shirakawa, or Luther to aid the two participants, which might not sound like a major stipulation, but outside interference is what the Death Riders are known for. Whenever a babyface looks to be gaining the upper hand, you can count on Wheeler Yuta, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia to show up and swing things back in their favor. Yuta will most likely make an appearance in some capacity, after all he did get shaved bald by Storm and Orange Cassidy in Australia a few weeks ago, but in a straight one-on-one contest, we here at Wrestling Inc. can see Storm walking away with the victory.
The former AEW Women's World Champion kind of needs a big win after months of being kept away from the title scene and slipping down the card. It was only this time last year where people believed Storm should be main eventing AEW pay-per-views she was that popular, but she has been involved with the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship scene and the Death Riders since the fall of last year, and it's the right time to put a line under that time in career and get her back to where she belongs.
Shafir could also use a win as she doesn't often get big singles matches on a stage like this. In fact, this will be Shafir's first pay-per-view singles match in AEW, so a win for her would make a lot of sense, and it might send Storm into an even wilder sense of hysteria which would be very fun. Shafir has the legitimate combat background to back her up, so she can genuinely shoot on Storm if she really wanted to. With that said, it's time to move Storm back up the card, and doing it in Hollywood on Oscar night couldn't be more fitting.
Written by Sam Palmer
Andrade El Idolo vs. Bandido: Andrade (94%)
Since Andrade returned to AEW earlier this year, there's no doubt that the creative team has been interested in giving him a main event push, something they failed to execute during his first stint with the company. In just over two months, Andrade has defeated the likes of Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, and Mascara Dorada, making it highly unlikely that he won't overcome Bandido this upcoming Sunday.
In addition to AEW looking to keep Andrade a dominant force in the men's division, Don Callis has been adamant that he wants gold around the waist for all members of the Don Callis Family, and if the 36-year-old defeats Bandido, the current ROH World Champion, he'll likely be given the opportunity to challenge for the title in the near future. Whether Andrade receives help from the Don Callis Family in order to win remains to be seen, but even without their assistance, a victory at Revolution would set up the next several weeks of programming for both competitors.
Despite being one of the more predictable matches on the card, there's no doubt that both Mexican stars have the capability of stealing the show and potentially delivering the match of the night. In recent memory, Andrade and Bandido have already wrestled in some of the best matches across the globe this year, and a first-ever one-on-one clash between the two could be a show stopper, regardless of the outcome.
Written by Julien D'Alessandro
Brody King vs. Swerve Strickland: Strickland (87%)
In the battle for the title of "The Most Dangerous Man in AEW," a newly-heel Swerve Strickland is set to take on Brody King, and we believe the former AEW World Champion is going to keep the moniker. A total of 87% of us here at WINC who cast our predictions have Strickland winning in what is likely going to be a brutal bout against King.
King has been doing quite well for himself in AEW in recent memory, from his successful reign as an AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Bandido, to his recent mainstream media coverage for his support of families impacted by ICE, to his Grand Slam Australia title match against MJF. While he has a lot of fan support behind him, Strickland's storyline following his heel turn is a bit stronger and more of a focus on AEW programming right now.
Strickland needs the win here more than King following his turn on Kenny Omega on the February 18 edition of "Dynamite." If reports are to be believed, Omega won't be present at Revolution to be able to save King from Strickland's wrath, and that can play into a storyline back on the Wednesday night show if it needs to. It was Omega who inspired this match in the first place when he said he believed King is the "most dangerous man in AEW," enraging Strickland.
The big feud between Strickland and Omega isn't over, and likely leads to a match to determine the next number one contender for the AEW World Championship. That's why 87% of us believe that Strickland is getting the victory here, though some of us are still holding out hope for King.
Written by Daisy Ruth
AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship: Megan Bayne & Lena Kross (75%)
As I said, Lena Kross will head into the Women's World Tag Team Title match with a whole match's worth of mistakes to learn from. Willow Nightingale will be worn out. Megan Bayne will be well-rested. There are a lot of reasons to assume that Willow's luck will be short-lived on Sunday.
The Babes Of Wrath have made the inaugural women's tag championship reign one that matters, but Willow has always been a singles star. Harley Cameron will head off from Babes of Wrath with newfound confidence. It's time to put this to an end before it gets tired, or worse, starts to hold either woman back. Megan Bayne is overdue for some kind of accomplishment. All of the pieces are in place for new tag champions, so sayeth 75% of the staff.
It's hard to swallow, but Willow kinda did this to herself on Wednesday, when she demanded to wrestle in two matches, assuring some kind of Chekhovian fallout at Revolution.
Written by Ross Berman
AEW World Trios Championship: The Don Callis Family (94%)
"Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight are out to get the Trios titles back from the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, and Mark Davis this Sunday, challenging for them alongside Mistico – while "Hangman" Adam Page challenges for the World title later on.
The team of Bailey, Knight, and Page, Jet Set Rodeo, lost the titles to the DCF during last week's "AEW Dynamite" and it certainly seems as though it would be early for them to change hands once more. And that is reflected with the 94% of Wrestling Inc. staff predicting them to retain the titles when all is said and done.
Of course that does mean that some had the team of Knight, Bailey, and Mistico getting something to cement their alliance with, specifically 6%. But the general feeling is that the titles were moved on to the heel faction as Knight, Bailey, and Page all pursue singles titles, it might be somewhat counterproductive to put the titles back on JetSpeed so soon after losing them. Ultimately, time will tell what happens, but the DCF certainly have the numbers on their side heading into their first defense.
Written by Max Everett
AEW Continental Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (56%)
Following their time limit draw last month, Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita will meet again with the Continental Championship on the line. This time, a little more than half of our team has gone with Takeshita.
These two have a rivalry that dates back to Takeshita's early days in AEW, with Moxley picking up two singles victories against him in 2022. They fought on the same side against The Elite in 2023, before finding themselves in opposite corners of the ring once again in 2024, with Moxley winning their third singles match at that year's AEW Double or Nothing. Finally, Takeshita won a match against Moxley this past December, when they met in the Continental Classic, before their draw at AEW Grand Slam in February.
Takeshita has been on a steady rise since his arrival, and fans are clearly ready to see him as a babyface. Winning this title from Moxley would elevate him to the next level and put him on a similar plane as his Don Callis Family associates Kazuchika Okada and Kyle Fletcher, who both currently hold titles of their own.
The divide between Takeshita and the other members of the Don Callis Family has been growing for months, and it's also possible that they somehow screw him in this match to finally sever ties with the rising star. However, it's hard to see Tony Khan passing up the idea of having all three primary members of the faction holding gold at the same time, so a Takeshita win feels like the safer bet in this case.
Written by Nick Miller
AEW World Tag Team Championship: Young Bucks (56%)
Nearly five-and-a-half years on from their first meeting at AEW Full Gear 2020, FTR and The Young Bucks will once again battle over the AEW World Tag Team Championships this Sunday at Revolution, and there is a lot of animosity heading into Los Angeles, California. The champions have physically assaulted Matt and Nick Jackson's family, which was a retaliation from Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler after Stokely Hathaway got Superkicked out of the wheelchair he still claims to need. Matt Jackson was recently given a Spike Piledriver on the announce table, and the tensions are at an all-time high between these four men.
This is easily one of the most unpredictable matches on the entire Revolution card as both teams have a strong case for why they should win. The series of matches they have had is currently level at two wins each, but it feels like FTR still have a bit to do in their title reign before they drop the titles. Various names were thrown around heading into 2026 as to who FTR should drop the belts two, with JetSpeed, Mark Davis and Jake Doyle (or any Don Callis Family combination for that matter), and even the team of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage when they eventually return being mentioned. Cope and Christian are the obvious choice since they feuded with FTR without the title, and they desperately want both a final run as tag champions before they retire.
However, Matt and Nick Jackson will be in their home state, their families will be in attendance, and even though they do their best work as heels, the AEW tag team division is always more exciting when The Bucks are at the top of the pile. Plus, they want a match with Cope and Christian at some point as well, so The Bucks could be the ones to drop the titles to the former WWE Superstars.
This is genuinely a match that can go either way, but we're going to edge it in favor of the Jackson brothers. The Young Bucks will have too much of a homefield advantage, they will want revenge for their family being assaulted by FTR, and up until now, we haven't had a babyface Young Bucks run as champions yet. Both teams could leave Revolution as champions, but it's time for Matt and Nick to make history by becoming the four-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.
Written by Sam Palmer
AEW Women's World Championship: Thekla (94%)
After losing the AEW Women's World title last month to Thekla in a strap match, Kris Statlander has an opportunity to win back the gold this weekend when she challenges the "Toxic Spider" in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Although many were shocked to see Statlander lose the championship and believed she would hold onto it for a longer period of time, 94% of the staff at WrestlingInc. have picked Thekla to retain on Sunday, as it would be too soon for her to drop the title, especially to the same opponent she won it from.
AEW Revolution will mark the third time both women have competed against each other in singles action this year, and a second victory over Statlander could further establish Thekla as a main event star in the women's division. Additionally, Thekla has earned the right to prove herself as the promotion's top champion after being reliable in promos and one of the most intriguing character's on the roster over the past year. The surprise of Thekla's initial win has led many to question if she'll have a long title reign, but it would be an odd choice to strip her of the belt at her first pay-per-view title defense.
Going into Sunday's match, it's expected that each competitor will secure a fall to tie the score at one a piece, but the finish to decide the eventual winner may not be clean, as Thekla's Triangle Of Madness partners, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, could interfere to help her achieve victory, which would also protect Statlander in defeat.
Written by Julien D'Alessandro
AEW World Championship: MJF (75%)
There's a lot on the line in the main event of Revolution, where MJF will defend his AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death match. Not only is the title on the line, Page's future shots at the gold if he loses this match are, as well. If Page loses here, he can never challenge for the title again, and that's why 75% of us believe that the champion is retaining here.
We think the stipulation is too specific and serious to be thrown out there if that's not what's going to happen. AEW is likely to have learned from its mistakes from the last time this stipulation occurred, causing issues for Cody Rhodes, and Page could always goad the champion, whether that be MJF or another heel, into giving him a title shot, or he could win his ability to challenge for the gold back in another stipulation match. And, honestly, there are plenty of other titles in the company he can compete for, and elevate, if he's going to be booked away from the main event scene for a while.
MJF also just won the title at Worlds End after a quick Samoa Joe reign. While it could happen, we don't think AEW would book another short reign so close to the last one. From Swerve Strickland, to Kenny Omega, and even possibly Kyle Fletcher after a confrontation on "Dynamite" on Wednesday, MJF has no shortage of challengers going into the next few months of big AEW pay-per-views.
While Texas Death is Page's specialty stipulation, we don't think he's going over here. While all of us expect a brutal, bloody main event to cap off AEW's first pay-per-view in almost three months, 75% of us are going with MJF.
Written by Daisy Ruth