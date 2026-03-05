Backstage Report On David Finlay Signing With AEW, Talks With WWE & TNA

When word emerged that David Finlay was looking to explore his options outside of New Japan Pro Wrestling, many reports indicated he would be looking long and hard towards joining his brother Uriah Connors and father Fit Finlay in WWE. Instead, Finlay joined AEW, making his debut last night on "AEW Dynamite" by reuniting with New Japan co-horts Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd, assisting them in a post-match attack on Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy.

Reviewing "Dynamite" on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer discussed Finlay's signing, and confirmed that he had not only talked with AEW and WWE, but had discussions with another promotion as well before making his decision.

"So the deal with Finlay was he had been talking to TNA, he'd been talking to AEW, he'd been talking to WWE, and AEW made the best offer of the three," Meltzer said. "That's your answer. I believe that WWE did not make...the story going around was that WWE did not make him a good offer."

Co-host Bryan Alvarez noted that "WWE NXT" had seemingly been teasing Finlay's involvement with Birthright, a stable of second generation wrestlers that included Connors. While Meltzer conceded that could've been the plan for Finlay if he signed with WWE, he reiterated that Finlay made the decision based on interest and money, and also pointed out how reporting of WWE's interest in Finlay seemed to change when it became apparent he wasn't signing with them.

"As soon as I think they knew he wasn't coming, we started with this 'Oh, you know, we didn't really want him,' stuff," Meltzer said. "'We wanted him in 'NXT,' we didn't offer him anything.' And it may even be true. But it's just interesting how the timing of everything was. But all three groups, they were interested. AEW was the most interested, and, you know, that's where he went. That's just basically the story."

