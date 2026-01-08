WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Major NJPW Star For NXT When His Contract Expires

With Trick Williams, Jordynne Grace, and Je'Von Evans all having been called up to the main roster, and Oba Femi and Blake Monroe expected to join them, the "WWE NXT" roster is in need of some fresh blood. And it appears WWE may be targeting an upcoming free agent to help carry the load. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that the promotion has strong interest in New Japan Pro Wrestling performer David Finlay.

The news does not come out of left field, as reports emerged shortly before Wrestle Kingdom 20 that Finlay's New Japan contract would be expiring soon, and that he was looking at potential options in the United States. Finlay is believed to be looking to spend more time in the US this upcoming year, though New Japan is hopeful they will be able to retain his services. On WWE's end, no talks between them and Finlay have started, but those within the promotion have confirmed his name has been brought up, with "NXT" as the likely destination.

The 32 year old Finlay just completed his tenth year wrestling for New Japan, and has become one of the top foreign stars for them over the last few years as leader of the Bullet Club War Dogs. The stable recently merged with former Los Ingobernables de Japon members Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi, Titan, Shingo Takagi, forming Unbound Co. in the process.

Despite his New Japan ties, Finlay has plenty of WWE connections as well, as his father, former WWE star Fit Finlay, works for the promotion as a trainer and coach at the WWE Performance Center. Finlay's brother, Brogan, also works for WWE in NXT, under the name Uriah Connors.