Backstage Update On NJPW Working To Retain David Finlay

All eyes will soon be on the Bullet Club War Dogs' David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Drilla Moloney as all three are already or set to be free agents this month. In Finlay's case, his contract is said to expire in the very near future, with a limited number of NJPW dates left for him after Wrestle Kingdom 20. Beyond that, the former IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion will reportedly start looking for possible new homes outside of Japan.

A new update from Fightful Select indicates that Finlay is especially interested in spending more time in the United States. With that in mind, NJPW is reportedly open to drawing up a dual deal that would allow Finlay to travel between the United States and its homebase in Japan. That same type of deal is also potentially on the table for Connors and Moloney, both of whom are exploring their options amidst NJPW's mission to retain them as well.

While it's unclear exactly which ones, multiple professional wrestling promotions in the United States have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Finlay. His last appearance in the USA came in May 2025 as a part of NJPW's Resurgence event in Ontario, California. Outside of NJPW shows, Finlay competed at Prestige Wrestling's 7 Year Anniversary Show, which took place in Portland, Oregon in April 2024, as well as Wrestling Revolver's Mayhem For All event in Iowa in May 2023.

In the case of Clark Connors, his existing NJPW reportedly ends in late January. Meanwhile, Drilla Moloney's was said to be up ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 20. Finlay, Connors, and Moloney teamed up in a losing effort to United Empire at WK20.