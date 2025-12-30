Backstage Report On Drilla Maloney's NJPW Status

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Drilla Moloney has become the latest member of the company's roster to have his future brought into question thanks to a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

The report claims that much like his stablemates in the Bullet Club War Dogs, David Finlay and Clark Connors, Moloney is nearing the end of his current NJPW and is weighing up his options for the future, with a run in the United States being a possible option for him. Like with Finlay and Connors, NJPW are hoping to retain Moloney's services for 2026, especially since he has graduated from the junior heavyweight division and become a heavyweight, working with former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi in recent months as the War Dragons.

Moloney and Takagi even teamed together for this year's World Tag League tournament, amassing eight points in their block, which included a win over their friends Gabe Kidd and Yota Tsuji. Moloney already has a relationship with both WWE and AEW thanks to his four year run with WWE as part of the "WWE NXT UK" brand between 2017 and 2021, as well as the Bullet Club War Dogs appearing on AEW television in the build up to the 2025 Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London, England, with the faction unsuccessfully challenging The Opps for the AEW World Trios Championships.

While it may seem like another one of NJPW's annual exoduses, the company did attempt to avoid such a thing happening this year by having some talents work without contracts for periods of time at the start of the year. Some talent did sign new agreements following the Wrestle Kingdom 19 event in January 2025, but most opted to sign new deals later in the year to avoid a large chunk of the roster being free agents at the same time.