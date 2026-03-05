Former NJPW Star David Finlay Makes Shocking AEW Debut

David Finlay made his surprise debut during "AEW Dynamite."

Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors were teaming on Wednesday night against Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy, losing after Cassidy pinned Connors following an Orange Punch.

But Allin and Cassidy didn't have much time to celebrate their victory, Finlay sneaking up behind them to initiate a three-on-two brawl before standing tall alongside his former War Dogs.

Following the segment, Tony Khan announced complete with an 'All Elite' graphic that the trio, renamed to "The Dogs," have officially signed with the company.

"They made their presence known on Wednesday Night Dynamite tonight, and now it's official: The Dogs, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, and David Finlay are All Elite!" Khan wrote via X.

Kidd and Connors have been appearing regularly on AEW programming in recent weeks, with reports emerging after the latter's appearance on "AEW Collision" on January 31 that he had signed with the promotion.

Finlay, on the other hand, exited NJPW at the end of his contract in February. And had been linked to WWE prior to his eventual appearance on Wednesday.

Fightful Select has since reported that Finlay signed a multi-year deal with AEW that came together in the last week, with Finlay eyeing a move to the United States after 11 years with NJPW.

Finlay's signing marks the end of an era for NJPW, having been the last lineal leader of the Bullet Club faction started by Finn Balor in 2013.