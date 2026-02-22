Former NJPW Star David Finlay Reportedly Not Factored Into Current WWE Creative Plans

While 2026 is well underway, January's free agency pool remains vast, with stars like WWE and NWA alum EC3 still without contract. One of the hottest free agents on the market, however, remains NJPW's David Finlay, whose next destination is up in the air — especially after WWE is reportedly not involving the international star in their recent plans.

According to Fightful Select, Finlay, who was once a write-in for WWE's next free agent acquisition, has not been "factored in" to WWE's immediate creative plans, despite both Finlay and WWE recently making contact. As of writing, neither Finlay nor WWE have reported any further details regarding a possible debut.

While the lack of progression between Finlay and WWE is disheartening, Finlay has been incredibly successful without WWE to-date, all while working alongside some of the hottest up-and-coming stars. Finlay made his name in NJPW as a two-time IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion, a one-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, and a one-time Impact World Tag Team Champion (both with Juice Robinson). Finlay is also known for his time as the leader of the Bullet Club War Dogs, an off-branch of the infamous Bullet Club. Finlay has also wrestled in Ring of Honor, where he rubbed shoulders with current ROH World Champion and former AEW World Tag Team Champion Bandido. Finlay's in-ring connections don't stop there: he is the son of Fit Finlay, a former WWE United States Champion and current road agent and trainer for the Stamford-based company.