David Finlay's NJPW Contract Officially Expires Amid Expected Interest From WWE & AEW

"The Rebel" David Finlay has become one of the most talked about acts in all of wrestling due to his future with NJPW being up in the air, and the rumors and speculation are about to amplify as Finlay is now officially a free agent.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has confirmed that Finlay's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling has expired, meaning that he is now free to talk and negotiate with any company he wants. Due to the former Bullet Club leader being one of the biggest foreign names on the NJPW roster for the past few years, the company are naturally trying to sign Finlay to a new deal, but it's not been confirmed if talks have opened between the two parties. Despite being a free agent, Finlay does have one more NJPW date in his calendar, that being "The New Beginning In USA" event on February 27 where he will take on Fred Rosser, which many people believe will be Finlay's final match for the company given how he bid farewell to the Japanese audience at "The New Beginning In Osaka" event on February 11.

Fightful had confirmed as recently as December 2025 that Finlay would be open to exploring options in the United States once he became a free agent, which has led to reports of interest from both WWE and AEW. On the WWE side, Fightful had already confirmed in January 2026 that WWE had spoken to the former IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion about a potential move, with many fans seeing a move to WWE as a logical one given his father, Fit Finlay, and his brother, "WWE NXT" star Uriah Connors both work for the company.

As for AEW, "The Rebel" has only ever made one appearance for the company, that being on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" back in June 2022 against Hangman Page, but due to his former stablemate in the Bullet Club War Dogs, Clark Connors, signing with the company very recently, that has led to speculation on whether Finlay will follow his fellow War Dog to All Elite Wrestling.