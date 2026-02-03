AEW Reportedly Signing Former NJPW Star Following Recent Collision Match

Just one month into 2026, AEW has been in talent acquisition mode like never before. Already the promotion has brought Andrade El Idolo back into the fold, while also signing Jake Doyle, Jordan Oliver, Alec Price, The Rascalz, and new TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. And after this past Saturday, it appears they'll also be bringing a New Japan Pro Wrestling star into the fold. Fightful Select reports that those in AEW are expecting the promotion to sign Clark Connors imminently, and that a formal offer had already been made to Connors.

First joining New Japan as a member of the LA Dojo back in 2018, Connors has spent the last seven years becoming one of the promotion's more reliable Junior Heavyweight talents, first as a member of the Bullet Club War Dogs and more recently with the Unbound Co. Though singles gold eluded him in New Japan, Connors was able to capture the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships twice, alongside fellow War Dogs/Unbound Co. stablemate Drilla Maloney.

Due to AEW and New Japan's working relationship, Connors has worked for AEW on occasion, most notably at the first Forbidden Door, when he put in a spirited performance as a last second entry to the AEW All-Atlantic four-way match, which also featured Malakai Black, Miro, and eventual winner PAC. Connors appeared again in 2025, wrestling Swerve Strickland, and was back again this past Saturday at "Collision," when he came up short against Darby Allin. Connors and Unbound Co. stablemate Gabe Kidd attacked Darby after the match, signaling that both were likely to appear in AEW again shortly.

Connors' AEW signing may have bigger ramifications beyond himself, as some AEW sources believe Connors coming in represents an "increased interest" in New Japan star David Finlay. Scheduled to be a free agent shortly himself, Finlay was believed to be courting interest from WWE, though signing with AEW would allow him to remain attached to stablemates Connors and Kidd.