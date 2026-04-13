FTR Still AEW World Tag Team Champions Following Bloody Dynasty Match

FTR had revenge on their mind when they defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at Dynasty. The champions had been defeated by the challengers at All Out back in September, and they managed to exact that revenge as they defeated Cope and Cage in Canada.

Things broke down almost immediately when Copeland spat in Cash Wheeler's face, and the action spilled to the outside as the crowd sang the Canadian national anthem in support. However, Stokely at ringside and Dax Harwood on the apron used the numbers advantage to help themselves get in control of the match. Both members of FTR tried to keep Copeland down, but he got enough space to tag Cage in, who stood on the necks of Harwood and Wheeler and delivered punches in the corner. Cage landed a Low Blow behind the referee's back and took to the sky as he delivered a Crossbody to the outside on the champions, and earned himself a near fall when he returned to the ring.

Cage went for the Killswitch but Harwood landed some quick shots to regain control, but that control was short-lived when Cage landed the Killswitch. Wheeler broke up the pin attempt and threw Cage into the guardrail and once again, FTR had control of their opponents. Harwood and Wheeler targeted the left arm of Cage by slamming it into the ring post and the announce table, isolating Cage in their corner as Copeland watched on. The momentum shifted when FTR went for the Power and Glory but Cage was able to shove Harwood off the top and landed a Diving Headbutt. Harwood tried to prevent the tag but Cage raked the eyes of Harwood and tagged in Copeland who arrived with an array of offense.

Both teams went for the Power and Glory but ate knees, but Copeland was the first to react and locked Harwood in a Cloverleaf and then a Crossface, with Cage locking Wheeler in a Crossface of his own. Wheeler broke everything up by biting Cage and throwing him on Copeland, before resorting to bringing the title belt into the ring. However, this would backfire when Copeland was the one to eat the gold which split him open. FTR thought they had the win but Copeland kicked out, and after a Shatter Machine was reversed, Copeland and Cage hit a 3D for a near fall. FTR would eventually hit the Shatter Machine but the pin was broken up as Cage threw Stokely in the ring to break it up, and Copeland hit a Spear that was also broken up.

Wheeler threw Cage out of the way and isolated Copeland with Superkicks and went for an FTR Trigger as a way to mock The Young Bucks, but Copeland ducked and hit a Double Spear. Copeland went for another Spear but Wheeler ducked, and the champions followed it up with a Shatter Machine to retain the titles.