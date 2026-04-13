New TNA World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Rebellion

This past Saturday, TNA presented its second pay-per-view of the year, Rebellion, which featured several title matches, including Mike Santana defending the TNA World Championship against Eddie Edwards, and Mustafa Ali dethroning Trey Miguel to become the new TNA International Champion. However, one of the most newsworthy title bouts of the night was over the TNA World Tag Team Championships, as Bear Bronson and Brian Myers of The System defeated The Hardys for the gold.

"#ANDNEW TNA World Tag Team Champions. @bearbronsonBC @Myers_Wrestling WATCH #TNARebellion on TNA+: https://watch.tnawrestling.com/live/300791"

Saturday marked the third time that The System has held the TNA World Tag Team Championships in the last three years, with Myers being the only member of the group to have been part of each reign. As for The Hardys, their fourth TNA tag title reign comes to an end after 265 days, as they had been in possession of the straps since Slammiversary last July.

Although Bronson and Myers were able to make up for Edwards failing to defeat Santana for the TNA World Championship, the other members of The System were unsuccessful on the night, as Cedric Alexander lost his TNA X-Division Championship match against Leon Slater, and Moose lost to Special Agent 0 in singles action. Going forward, it remains to be seen if Jeff and Matt will get a rematch for the TNA World Tag Team Championships, or if Bronson and Myers will immediately face new competition after emerging victorious on Saturday.