WWE's AJ Styles Comments On Dives In Pro Wrestling: 'High Risk, High Reward'

Two weeks ago during her match with Raquel Rodriguez on "WWE Raw," IYO SKY accidentally tripped over the top rope while attempting a routine suicide dive to the outside of the ring, causing her to land head first on the ground. Although many fans were concerned for SKY's health immediately after the accident, she thankfully avoided injury and was able to return to the ring the following week. Despite SKY being more susceptible for injury being a high-flyer, AJ Styles, who was no stranger to dangerous maneuvers, believes specific stunts shouldn't be avoided just because they're more high-risk.

"I know it's dangerous and stuff, but it's supposed to be. And things like this are going to happen cause it is high risk. That's why we call it high risk. High risk, high reward. High risk, you could just lay on your head. It happens to the best of us," he explained on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast." "You got to think of all the thousands of times she's done this and hit it perfectly and that one time, she clips her foot ... sometimes you can get thrown off running to those ropes if the ropes are different colors or if someone's a little bit too far away, then you think you got to put a little extra into it and by doing that you're throwing your whole thing off."

Styles claimed that SKY is "so freaking tough" and is the most athletic person he's ever seen, while explaining that the entire women's roster in WWE is strong. Styles is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame on Friday ahead of WrestleMania 42 this weekend.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.