AEW Star Adam Copeland Explains Current Dynamic With Longtime Partner Christian Cage

Growing up together in Canada's Ontario province, Adam "Edge" Copeland and Christian Cage have been best friends for decades and have had the rare opportunity to build their careers in pro wrestling together. Copeland and Cage are reunited in AEW despite the differences in their onscreen characters, which Copeland recently commented on during an interview with TVInsider.

"We're totally different people and different characters compared to what we were then. This version of us is navigating from a different place; I think that is a good thing," Copeland said. The wrestler stated that he and Cage wanted to avoid giving fans a version of their "greatest hits" from the past, and that they wanted to stay true to what they'd been doing in the promotion before their reunion. "Neither one of us wanted Christian to lose the element of what has made his character so popular."

Since their WWE history is well-known among fans, Copeland was adamant about providing something fresh with this run, and part of that is presenting the two on the same footing. "I think we're also in a place where we've always looked at each other as equals, but this company does that," Copeland stated, referring to WWE's treatment of Cage in the past. "We still come out to separate music because people react to both."

The veteran also revealed that he's been going around as "Cope" because "C&C" sounds better than "C&AC" and that fans will eventually see the method to their madness. "Now you get to see all these steps we put in place a while ago come into play."

This past weekend at AEW Dynasty, Cage & Cope attempted to win the World Tag Team Championship from FTR but came up short, putting the two teams at 1-1 in the promotion.