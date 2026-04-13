Reported Details On Injury Carlos Ulberg Suffered During UFC 327 Title Win

Carlos Ulberg is your new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion following the main event of UFC 327, but the "Black Jag" will likely spend a lengthy period of time away from the cage due to an injury he sustained in his title win.

During his victory over Jiri Prochazka, Ulberg suffered a knee injury that visibly bothered him throughout the fight, making his eventual knockout victory even more surprising. As far as what injury Ulberg sustained, that remains unclear at the time of writing, but in a recent video by Dr. Brian Sutterer MD, a Sports Medicine Doctor, he believes that Ulberg may have suffered a torn ACL within the first minute of the fight.

"This is pathognomonic for an ACL tear," Sutterer said when breaking down the footage of the fight. "I would be stunned–I mean this is something, when we see it like this, is pathognomonic of an ACL tear. There is nothing else that is going to cause the tibia to shift forward anterior like that, and then pop backwards than an ACL tear, and so yeah, I think he delivered this knockout punch with a torn ACL on his back loading leg."

If Ulberg does have a torn ACL, or any sort of knee injury of that severity, it will likely put him on the shelf for the remainder of 2026 at the very least. This would also signal the introduction of yet an interim title to bridge the gap. However, outside of Alex Pereira who has since made the move to heavyweight, the rest of the top eight ranked light heavyweights are coming off losses or draws.

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