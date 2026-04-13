UFC Confirms Special Million Dollar Bonus For Freedom 250

UFC announced a new $1 million bonus pool for Freedom 250 alongside Crypto.com.

The announcement touted the cryptocurrency trading platform as a co-presenting partner of the UFC event on the South Lawn of the White House, and said it would be celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the bonus; the bonus is due to be distributed in CRO, the native cryptocurrency of Cronos system. Based on exchange rates as of Friday, April 10, one million US dollars equaled roughly 14.4 million CRO.

"UFC Freedom 250 – presented by Crypto.com – is coming June 14th! Are you ready? $1M CRO bonus on the line, in celebration of Crypto.com's 10th anniversary!"

UFC Freedom 250 – presented by https://t.co/W1F98Uu8DH – is coming June 14th! Are you ready? $1M CRO bonus on the line, in celebration of @Cryptocom 's 10th anniversary! pic.twitter.com/BmjBSrBGVV — UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2026

Per the announcement, the CRO bonus will be in addition to the traditional Fight and Performance of the Night bonuses awarded by Dana White after the event. Details regarding how fighters can achieve the new bonus will be released at a later date.

"This is the most historic sporting event in history, and it's a night where every single fight has the potential to be Fight of the Night," White is quoted in the announcement. "Crypto.com is giving fighters the biggest bonus in UFC history, with $1 million on the line. The world will be watching on June 14."

"I can think of no better way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Crypto.com than by making history at the White House," Crypto.com Co-Founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek, is quoted. "We are humbled to join our long-standing partners at the UFC and serve as co-presenting partner of Freedom 250 – an event that transcends sport. As a pillar of our partnership, we're proud to support the world's best Mixed Martial Artists with an opportunity to win the largest prize in UFC history."