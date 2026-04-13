UFC Shares First Look At White House Setup For Freedom 250

UFC showed its first glimpse into what the set-up for the Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn of the White House will look like.

UFC 327 on Saturday played as a huge preview into the event on June 14, with President Donald Trump himself making the journey down to Miami and appearing alongside Dana White and Marco Rubio.

He played a bit more of an active role than spectating and shaking the hands of Joe Rogan, personally asking for Derrick Lewis to be on the card for his birthday as Josh Hokit scored a huge victory over Curtis Blaydes, prompting White to book Lewis-Hokit for the White House card. And he also been the one to release the official poster for the event in the hours leading up to UFC 327.

327 saw a trailer drop for the event showcasing the headliners, Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria and Interim Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje, as well as co-main eventers Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane, fighting for the Interim Heavyweight Championship.

The end of the trailer saw the first glimpse at the outdoor set-up on the South Lawn.

Elsewhere on the card, Sean O'Malley will fight Aiemann Zahabi, Michael Chandler will face Mauricio Ruffy, and Bo Nickal is due to fight Kyle Daukaus after an opener between Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia.