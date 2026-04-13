President Trump Has Tense Moment With UFC's Joe Rogan After Iran War, Epstein Remarks
President Trump shared what looked to be a tense moment with Joe Rogan at UFC 327, coming off of some pointed criticism of the Trump Administration's war with Iran in recent weeks.
Rogan had speculated during a recent episode of his podcast that Trump may have started the war with Iran to divert public attention from the release – or lack thereof – of the Epstein files.
He drew parallels between the ongoing situation and Bill Clinton's actions during the Monica Lewinsky scandal, with the belief Clinton bombed countries as a distraction. He also said that "crackpot Christian nationalists" who comprise the MAGA movement were supporting the war for religious reasons.
Trump made a beeline for Rogan during UFC 327 on Saturday as he appeared at the event alongside Dana White, coming in for a handshake before words were exchanged mouth-to-ear. The interaction appeared to be friendly on the surface level, but it was clear the POTUS had something to say to the latest supporter to have aired his grievances.
Trump points at Joe Rogan and has something to say to him as they shake hands at UFC pic.twitter.com/QAm5oD1kke
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2026
Trump's presence at UFC 327 was much the focus as he was also seen interacting with Paul Costa after his TKO win over Azamat Murzakanov. Trump could be heard remarking on Costa being too beautiful for fighting while lauding his win over the 16-0 light heavyweight – now 16-1.
President Trump shared air with the Tate brothers at UFC 327
Trump wasn't the only celebrity getting pictured by White House Press on Saturday, with the Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, also making their presence known in Miami.
They joined Jon Jones on Friday night for Dirty Boxing as starring guests, with UFC executives Mick Maynard and Hunter Campbell joining them too, and that continued into Saturday with Jones also appearing alongside new UFC signing Gable Steveson during the event, while the Tates sat in the crowd drawing the attention ahead of Trump's arrival.
White House press taking loads of picture of Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate with President Trump set to walk into the arena within the hour. #UFC327 pic.twitter.com/Arwi7WuIg5
— Erich Richter (@erichterrr) April 12, 2026
The Tate brothers, specifically Andrew, have seen multiple criminal and civil cases brought against them in Europe and the US for a manner of sex crimes, including rape and human trafficking, and had spent time in Romanian prison as well as having assets seized in the UK.
The Tates have always categorically denied all allegations, and after pressure from Trump the Romanian authorities allowed them to fly to the US last year. Where a case was brought against them by Florida's Attorney General, James Uthmeier, in March for an attack on a woman at The Beverly Hills Hotel.
They were seen getting pictured by White House Press for their presence at the event, though playing a more spectatorial role than their presence betting on Friday's event with Jones and reacting on social media.