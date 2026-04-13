President Trump Has Tense Moment With UFC's Joe Rogan After Iran War, Epstein Remarks

President Trump shared what looked to be a tense moment with Joe Rogan at UFC 327, coming off of some pointed criticism of the Trump Administration's war with Iran in recent weeks.

Rogan had speculated during a recent episode of his podcast that Trump may have started the war with Iran to divert public attention from the release – or lack thereof – of the Epstein files.

He drew parallels between the ongoing situation and Bill Clinton's actions during the Monica Lewinsky scandal, with the belief Clinton bombed countries as a distraction. He also said that "crackpot Christian nationalists" who comprise the MAGA movement were supporting the war for religious reasons.

Trump made a beeline for Rogan during UFC 327 on Saturday as he appeared at the event alongside Dana White, coming in for a handshake before words were exchanged mouth-to-ear. The interaction appeared to be friendly on the surface level, but it was clear the POTUS had something to say to the latest supporter to have aired his grievances.

Trump points at Joe Rogan and has something to say to him as they shake hands at UFC pic.twitter.com/QAm5oD1kke — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2026

Trump's presence at UFC 327 was much the focus as he was also seen interacting with Paul Costa after his TKO win over Azamat Murzakanov. Trump could be heard remarking on Costa being too beautiful for fighting while lauding his win over the 16-0 light heavyweight – now 16-1.