UFC's Daniel Rodriguez Was Arrested By Mexican Border Patrol, Charged With Smuggling

UFC's Daniel Rodriguez detailed why he spent eight months in prison in Tijuana, Mexico, shortly after his latest win the Octagon.

Rodriguez defeated Kevin Holland in July 2025 and shortly thereafter totally disappeared from the limelight, and he revealed recently that he had spent eight months in a prison and would soon be talking more on the matter.

He did speak more on the matter with Ariel Helwani, revealing that after the Holland win he went into celebratory mode and got picked up by Mexican Border Patrol with less than an ounce of marijuana.

"[I] went on vacation, crossed the border of Mexico, and forgot I had a little bag of weed with me. It was under an ounce, got pulled over at the line, and got checked," he said.

"The Border Patrol were tripping on the weed and I was thinking I was only going to be in there, like, probably the weekend, maybe a little bit shorter. But the laws over there, out there in Mexico are way different, they don't play no games. So what I was thinking was going to be a little weekend or maybe overnight turned into eight months."

Rodriguez said he was headed to Rosarito, and admitted he made a mistake in trying to get the herb over the border. "Anybody in Mexico knows the weed over there is just trash," he added. "I made an honest mistake, and I ended up paying some time for it."

He reasoned that he was stopped because he had no license plate tags on the front of his vehicle. And he went on to warn people who were looking to cross the border: "It's really hot because the whole Trump thing, I guess deporting everybody, and I guess they got a grudge against Americans."