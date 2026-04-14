UFC HOFer Michael Bisping '99%' Retired, But A Big Enough Offer Could Change That

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping laughed and said there will always be a bag big enough to return.

Bisping retired with a record of 30-9 and as a former UFC Middleweight Champion after taking on a fight just two weeks after losing his title to Georges St-Pierre.

Bisping said after his loss to Kelvin Gastelum on that fateful night in Shanghai that he had been having issues with his eyes going into the fight, but the first-round loss was the proverbial last straw.

Bisping started exhibiting Strabismus after suffering a detached retina against Vitor Belfort in 2013, but fought on to 2017 before ultimately calling it quits.

Such is the tale for so many fighters, Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are making their respective returns to the sport on Netflix in May. And with that in mind, TMZ Sports asked Bisping at LAX if he was open to returning for a price. He laughed it off and said he was retired, pointing to accomplishing as much as he did before his injury.

But when he was asked if that could change with a significant number, he said: "I mean there's always a bag big enough. But, probably, 99%, I'm done."

He was also asked about criticisms of the UFC Freedom 250 card at the White House on June 14, and said there was always going to be naysayers but touted the fights including Alex Pereira's debut at heavyweight.

Bisping continues to work for UFC as a commentator and will be starring alongside Daniel Cormier in the upcoming "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show.