AEW's Paul Wight Recalls Vince McMahon Fining Him $500 For Coming Off Top Rope In WWE

AEW's Paul Wight has revealed why Vince McMahon fined him for going over the top rope.

Wight, despite his huge size, was a pretty athletic wrestler. McMahon wasn't keen to display that to the WWE audience and wanted the former Big Show to be like the late, great Andre the Giant.

"You know, I used to jump over the top rope. You know why I stopped doing that? Vince fined me 500 bucks for doing it. because that's not how giants move. He was in a different mindset then," he said on "Insight." "Vince had Andre. Vince wanted [me to be] Andre. Andre ruled the locker room with an iron fist. And you know, Andre did this and Andre did that. I'm not Andre. You know, I'm not a raging alcoholic, and I'm not a mean person."

The AEW star explained how he was athletic in his younger days, but his peers didn't want him to showcase it. He recalled an anecdote from his days in Japan, when Hulk Hogan called him and told him that he wouldn't work with him if he landed a dropkick.

"Everyone had an opinion of how I should work. Some people wanted me to work like Andre. When I was younger, I had so much athleticism. I was like, 'Oh, I need to show this. I need to show this.' And then it was like, 'No, you take away,'" he added. "I threw a dropkick in Japan off the top rope and hit Yasuda with it. And I got to my room, there was a blinking light in my hotel room and the message says, 'Please call Mr. Bollea when you get to your room.' Oh, hell. It ain't even Hulk. It's Mr. Bollea. Like, I'm in trouble. He goes, 'Brother, did you just do a drop kick off the top rope in Japan?' I went, 'Yeah, I did.' He goes, 'Brother, you ever do that again, I'll never work with you.'"

Wight stated that he was neither like Andre the Giant, nor like other giants like The Undertaker or Kane, arguing that he was a mix of both styles.