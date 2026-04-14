ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Says Nick Khan Talked To Him About Being A WWE Manager

ESPN broadcaster and former WWE Commentator Pat McAfee recently made his return to the promotion, inserting himself in Randy Orton's feud with Cody Rhodes by aligning himself with "The Viper." As it turns out, McAfee's fellow ESPN broadcaster, Stephen A. Smith, was also under discussion for an on-screen WWE appearance.

During an interview with Joe Tessitore on ESPN's "First Take," Smith praised McAfee's return, comparing him to famed heel managers like Bobby "The Brain" Heenan and revealing he was in talks for that kind of role.

"I actually wanted to do that, your man Nick Khan talked to me about that!" he claimed. "See the difference is, I'm not as courageous as Pat McAfee; I ain't trying to get hit by one of them big boys at all! I dont want no parts of it. But I love that stuff, because I think the sport needs it.

Tessitore later predicted who Smith would have managed in WWE if he went along with the offer, and expressed that he believes he should have been paired with "The Ring General," GUNTHER.

"With somebody with the mic skill of Stephen A., somebody who can take over a room, somebody who changes the air in an arena when he steps into it and steps into the ring; I want to put him with somebody who doesn't care about that at all!" Tessitoe expressed.

However, Smith had other plans.

"It wouldn't be GUNTHER," he said. "I mean, I look at me as somebody with a Roman Reigns ... because he talks just enough, but he knows how to be deferential when need be."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ESPN's First Take" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.