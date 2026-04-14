Roman Reigns On His WWE Career: 'There's Still A Little More Juice To Squeeze'

"The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is eying another championship reign at WrestleMania 42 when he takes on CM Punk. Despite a history of leukemia and the potential of a Hollywood transition, Reigns claims he has many more plans before retirement, making a new world title reign very much a possibility.

During an interview with Nico Leonard, Reigns addressed the idea that he's done everything there is to do in WWE. "There's still a little more juice to squeeze," he said of his career. "Almost there, but not quite."

The "OTC" noted that he doesn't believe he's achieved everything in WWE yet, and simply feels like he isn't ready for retirement.

"I'm very happy with what I've done over the past few years, and I could hang my hat on that, but I know I still have more to offer," he said. "There's not any accolade that I can win in wrestling now, but I can take a championship and then showcase what happens to a championship when you put it on a megastar."

Reigns further proclaimed that he doesn't consider any other promotion to be true competition to WWE, and suggested he plans to show fans another layer of being a top guy. Reigns also pointed out that sport science has evolved greatly, allowing careers to be extended, and he's also in "a different ballpark as far as finances."

"Creatively, there's so much left for me to do, and there's still a great deal of earning for me to take advantage of," he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Nico Leonard and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.