Reigns' leukemia story begins in 2007, back when he was a defensive lineman for Georgia Tech's Yellow Jackets. He was 22 years old, with an enviable collegiate football career that earned him All-ACC first-team honors and a position with the Minnesota Vikings in their rookie camp. The path to the NFL seemed to be straightforward, and with his first child on the way, Anoa'i's professional football career couldn't begin soon enough.

The chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) diagnosis crushed those dreams overnight. According to the American Cancer Society, CML is a cancer of blood-creating cells in a person's bone marrow — particularly, infection-fighting white blood cells. Leukemia-ridden white blood cells in CML patients mature only partially, but with longer lifespans. This leads to blood cell crowding in bone marrow, thus inhibiting the formation of healthy, mature blood cells. CML patients are left with a weakened immune response, and should leukemia cells leave a person's bone marrow and enter their bloodstream, organ function and efficiency may be compromised.

In an "ImPAULSIVE" exclusive, Reigns recounted his early leukemia diagnosis. Reigns, a recent Division I collegiate athlete presumed to be in peak physical health, discovered his leukemia during a typical physical exam, and while he was able to quickly treat his leukemia and enter cancer remission (a state in which where his leukemia becomes dormant) the damage to his professional football career was done. The Minnesota Vikings dropped Reigns within a month of his initial diagnosis, and after less-than-memorable stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos (the former of which only lasted five days), Reigns' professional football career was done.

While Reigns absolutely had his own shortcomings outside of the doctor's office, his otherwise-strong post-collegiate football career was stopped in its tracks by a chronic condition diagnosis, and it never recovered. Later, Reigns cited this era as one of the hardest of his life.