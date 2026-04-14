WWE's Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Pat McAfee's Involvement In WrestleMania Storyline

WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes thought he was only going up against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42, but "The Viper's" mystery caller ended up being Pat McAfee, who has since helped Orton attack Rhodes and stolen the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Rhodes has now opened up about the inclusion of McAfee in his feud, though at first he said that he simply doesn't know McAfee.

"I would say I'm glad there are people who like to pitch themselves in these WrestleMania, and these big moments; I am flattered," he claimed during an appearance on "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast."

The champion later noted that he has a lot of history with Orton and seemingly criticized the inclusion of McAfee in the feud.

"Randy Orton, who I'm wrestling at WrestleMania, we have like almost two decades of history between each other," Rhodes noted. "We were on screen together as part of his group, Legacy, he had my dad's last match, my first match in the company; there was a lot of rich story material, and then we inserted Pat McAfee."

Rhodes then pointed out that everyone's question is what McAfee is even doing in the feud.