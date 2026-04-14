Drew McIntyre Shares Second Annual Fan PSA Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 42

Last year, Drew McIntyre put out a public service announcement ahead of WrestleMania 41 about wrestler boundaries during the hottest week in the sport, ordering fans to not "f**k it up" and requesting that the audience is respectful during the hours they are away from the ring.. After some fans didn't seem to get the memo last year, McIntyre has once again taken to social media to deliver another PSA regarding WrestleMania 42 this upcoming Saturday and Sunday, but took a different approach this time around.

On Tuesday morning, McIntyre sarcastically educated fans on how they should act during WrestleMania 42 weekend, including interrupting WWE stars when they are at dinner with friends and family, shoving cameras in their face without asking, waiting at hotels or the airport for them, and asking to sign all autographs among many other suggestions.

"I'm trying a new approach for this WrestleMania week PSA. This will probably resonate more..."

In the past, many WWE stars have voiced their frustrations with fan harassment, with Rhea Ripley having complained about people sending fan mail to her personal home address, and Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer recently claiming that a fan made her feel uncomfortable and verbally attacked her after declining an autograph. Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has been vocal in years past about fan etiquette, where he politely asked the WWE Universe to respect the roster's "boundaries and privacy." This upcoming weekend at WrestleMania 42, McIntyre will fight Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned match, which is rumored to open night one of the event on Saturday.