WWE's Rhea Ripley Draws Hard Line With Fans

Every so often, stories emerge about fans not respecting the boundaries of wrestlers. One notable example occurred in the fall of 2024, when CM Punk was forced to ask fans to "respect boundaries" after an uncomfortable interaction with fans while he was traveling to "Raw." An even more extreme situation came to light recently when WWE star Asuka revealed she was dealing with a fan interaction that left her "feeling in danger," resulting in her contacting the police, WWE, and TKO, to help her deal with the situation.

Sadly, Asuka and Punk aren't the only one dealing with unwanted fan attention, with WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley revealing she too has been dealing with harassment. Taking to X on Sunday evening, Ripley, admitting that this was something she "shouldn't have to say," asked fans to not "send fan mail to my house." She further stated that it didn't matter whether it was sent by mail or, as Ripley put it "SELF DELIVERED," stating this behavior was "100% not okay."

Shouldn't have to say this...

Do not ever send fan mail to my house. That is by mail, or SELF DELIVERED!

That is 100% not ok. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 24, 2025

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that Ripley has had to deal with aggressive fans. Back in March 2023, the WWE Women's World Champion revealed she would no longer be signing anything for fans at airports, save for personalized photos, following an encounter with a fan. She would later elaborate on the incident in an interview, revealing the fan, whom Ripley described as "notorious" for this behavior, had followed her after she had refused to sign WWE collectibles. This fan was followed by several other fans, who continued harassing Ripley to sign things as she tried to find her Uber driver.