Asuka Gives Update On Recent Fan Scare: 'WWE And TKO Are Taking Action To Protect Me'

WWE star Asuka has provided an update about her recent fan interaction that required her to contact the police. The Damage CTRL member and former Women's Champion has been recovering from a knee injury that sidelined her in May last year, with creative plans reportedly coming together for her return late last month. She took to social media last Wednesday to clarify that she has rejected romantic or personal approaches toward her, prompting much concern for her well-being.

In a follow-up, she clarified that she had an interaction that had left her "feeling in danger" and had thus contacted the police. She has since posted another update on the matter, explaining that WWE and its parent company TKO, are taking action to protect her.

"WWE and TKO are taking action to protect me. I appreciate it," Asuka wrote to X.

Asuka last wrestled during the Backlash event in France last year, losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, after injuring herself in March. Dakota Kai went on to take her place in the Queen of the Ring tournament as a result.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first nor regrettably the last time a wrestler has had to speak out on personal boundaries when it comes to fans greeting them outside of work. CM Punk requested fans to respect those boundaries, clarifying that an airport was not the place for a meet-and-greet, and alleged that a line had been crossed when he had to ask someone to stop following him.