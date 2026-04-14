Stephen Colbert And Jon Stewart Blast President Donald Trump For UFC 327 Appearance

President Donald Trump has become the subject of ridicule after his presence at UFC 327, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, came at the same time talks with Iran broke down.

Trump was front-and-center at the event on Saturday, entering alongside UFC President Dana White and playing a more active role in booking a fight for the Freedom 250 event at the White House in June.

Stephen Colbert ripped on Trump's appearance during "The Late Show" specifically as it pertained to an interaction with Paulo Costa after his win, during which Trump said he was too beautiful to be a fighter in several remarks about his look.

"Yes, when you desperately need a deal to get us out of war with no end in sight, the first step is flirting with a cage fighter. It's all there in his new book, 'The Art of Seemingly Weirdly Horny.'"

With Trump and Rubio in Miami for UFC, Vice President JD Vance was the one to break news of the failed talks between US and Iranian officials. Trump did eventually post a threat to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, which is already under a blockade from Iran.

"Wait, so we're blockading Iran's blockade? That's actually genius. It's like a plumber saying, 'You know, some guys would plunge this toilet. But I'm gonna play some 12-dimensional chess and double clog it."

Jon Stewart also took umbrage to Trump and Rubio's presence on Saturday during the "Daily Show."

"Unfortunately, he couldn't make it, because, I s*** you not, he went to a UFC fight with Dana White. Now, before you criticize the President of the United States for attending a UFC fight around the same time that America and Iran are locked in high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad, you do have to understand, he had fantastic seats," he said facetiously.

He continued in that vein, "The President didn't need to be in Islamabad. I'm sure he can delegate some of the heavy lifting to his accomplished Secretary of State Marco Rubio who, oh, is also at the fight. Come on!"