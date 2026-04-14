Eddie Hearn On 'Frightening' UFC Contracts, Signing Tom Aspinall

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said his agency deal with UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall had given him new insight into contracts the promotion holds with its fighters.

Hearn announced Aspinall as the inaugural signing of his Matchroom Talent Agency in March, inking a multi-year deal to represent the UFC star moving forward. It stirred up media speculation at the time given Hearn and Dana White's back-and-forth over Zuffa Boxing's entry into the market; Zuffa signed Matchroom boxer Conor Benn for $15 million to stamp the first marked shift in the jibes.

Speaking during "Cigar Talk," Hearn said that the Aspinall deal came together after his dad reached out and asked about representation. He said it allowed him to look at UFC's business, contracts, and generate noise in a public profile perspective. But he also believes he could do a good job of representing Aspinall, and feels he has been doing so already.

"It's frightening what I see when I open up those contracts," he continued. "I mean we live in a world in boxing where, and good luck to them, but fighters are drastically overpaid in terms of the revenue in the pot. In UFC, they're drastically underpaid in terms of the revenue in the pot."

Hearn said that in the case of Aspinall, he is "one of the biggest names in UFC" and the reigning Heavyweight Champion, yet there are fighters that have never been heard of opening broadcasts on more money.