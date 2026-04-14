WWE's The Miz Reviews Concessions At The Masters Tournament

With five different championship runs and a 20-year-long career in WWE, The Miz doesn't compete nearly as much as he used to, but still keeps himself busy with golf; often taking part in celebrity tournaments. The Miz is currently attending The Masters Tournament in Augusta, GA as a celebrity guest, and while he isn't teeing off, he took the time to get review the food options the event had to offer.

In a clip shared on social media, Miz explained that he'd grabbed several sandwiches from The Masters Tournament menu, while claiming he was the best-dressed at the event. The Miz started with the "Eight Salad Sandwich," Augusta National's take on egg salad, and seemed impressed.

"I get why people are talking about the Eight Salad Sandwich, lot of mayo – which is not going to go good with my WrestleMania diet," Miz said, "but here at the Masters, you don't need to be on a diet."

The star then went toward the Ham & Cheese on Rye sandwich and was taken aback by the sandwich. Miz then proceeded to the Master's Club and Pimento Cheese sandwiches, while still being giddy about the Ham & Cheese on Rye sandwich.

"It so weird, you open it up, and you're like 'oh, it's a simple sandwich,' right?" Miz said. "They're really not.There's a lot of taste to it."

The Miz notably had the best reaction to the Pimento Cheese sandwich, expressing that he was in disbelief at how great all the sandwiches were, and recommended people get the aforementioned sandwich.

"I would go [Pimento], [Pimento] with a side of pulled pork, then I'd go Ham & Cheese on Rye, I'd go Egg Salad, Masters, and Classic Chicken," he stated. "Amazing haul, amazing day. The Masters is Awesome."

The Miz was recently announced as the host of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, alongside Michael Cole.