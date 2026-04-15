Tony D'Angelo Retains WWE NXT Title In Hard-Fought Defense

NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo was successful in his first title defense against Ethan Page on "WWE NXT: Revenge" on Tuesday, and the pair wrestled a hard-fought battle. After Page stole a pin from the champion on last week's "NXT" in a six-man tag against DarkState, D'Angelo demanded he face Page.

Page made up with frenemy Ricky Saints in a backstage segment before the match, and he told Saints he'd give him the first opportunity if he won the title. Saints appeared under the ring at one point in an attempt to help Page, but was dragged back underneath. It was revealed to be Shiloh Hill who was also under the ring, and he tied Saint's feet together and drug him back up the ramp.

D'Angelo took out Page with a back body drop off the distraction, but the match quickly turned back into a back-and-forth battle. D'Angelo rocked Page with suplexes, then a spear, but it wasn't enough to put him away. Page also kicked out of the Forget About It. He got a thumb in D'Angelo's eye and tried to put him away with a powerslam off the second rope, then with a splash.

An exasperated Page went outside and grabbed the title, and he and the referee played tug of war with the belt. Page hit the Ego's Edge to D'Angelo, who landed on the title, but he kicked out. Page looked for the Twisted Grin on the commentary desk, but it was D'Angelo to send him face-first into the ring barricade instead. D'Angelo speared the challenge on the commentary desk, then got him back in the ring and hit the Dead to Rights for the victory.