Lola Vice Retains WWE NXT Women's Title, To The Delight Of Many Contenders

Lola Vice defeated Jacy Jayne to complete the first defense of her Women's Championship reign during "WWE NXT Revenge."

Vice became champion by pinning Jayne in a triple threat also involving Kendal Grey at Stand & Deliver, but a rematch was set for Tuesday during last week's follow-up episode of "WWE NXT." Jayne looked for several moments throughout the bout like she was going to become a three-time Women's Champion especially after interference from Fallon Henley, driving her into the ring post before dumping her back in the ring to be covered.

Vice kicked out, however, and then Lainey Reid got involved and looked to have created the opening for Jayne to hit Rolling Encore. Vice caught her instead with a spinning backfist and fell into the winning cover.

Rather than celebrate her title win, Vice was the subject to a mass staredown to close the show. First, Kali Armstrong took out all three members of Fatal Influence and climbed upon the apron. Then Grey appeared on the other side of the ring, Izzi Dame was shown to be watching on from the rafters, and then Zaria made her entrance. She got cut off by Sol Ruca, who she will be facing in a Last Woman Standing match next week, to close the show.