Yoel Romero Set To Face Fellow Former UFC Star In Bareknuckle Fight

Yoel Romero will be fighting his third bare knuckle boxing bout against fellow former UFC star Hector Lombard.

A silver medalist wrestler in the 2000 Olympics, Romero has gone on to become a human highlight reel of a fighter even if his resume doesn't read as impressive on the surface. Romero went on a tear in UFC to notch up several wins in a row before suffering a skid in the latter half of his run to finish 9-4, and 16-7 in total with his last MMA fight coming in 2024.

He made his bare knuckle boxing debut last year for BKFC, beating Theo Doukas in a second-round knockout, and then recently fought in IBA Bareknuckle Boxing, losing a controversial Unanimous Decision to Vagab Vagabov on March 28.

And now he will be making it a third fight with a third different promotion, with Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred FC announcing his bout with Lombard on May 1.

🚨 Yoel Romero vs. Hector Lombard is set for the next Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA event on May 1 in Miami, Florida #GambredFC (via @GamebredFighter) pic.twitter.com/zquERx8xuh — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) April 11, 2026

Lombard went 3-8 in UFC, last fighting in MMA with Eagle FC in 2022 to a no-contest, and otherwise holding a total record of 34-10-1. But has since gone on to make inroads in bare knuckle boxing, notching a 5-1 record and winning the BKFC Championship in 2021. He has not fought since 2023 and will be making his return against Romero.