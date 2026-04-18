AEW's Paul Wight Recalls WWE Spot With Rey Mysterio That 'Gave Me Nightmares'

Despite having an 18-inch difference in height, Rey Mysterio and Paul "Big Show" Wight clashed in one-on-one, David-and-Goliath matches quite a few times. Following their Backlash 2003 contest, Wight infamously slammed a stretcher-bound Mysterio against the ring post, dropping Mysterio on his head.

During an interview on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," Wight claimed that some wrestlers applied too much conditioner to their hair, which resulted in the ropes being slippery, and with his hands ending up covered in conditioner, he almost botched the segment.

"When I swung Rey into that pole, that thing popped right out of my hands," he remembered. "'Oh, I just killed Rey...' Oh, Jesus.' So, I'm freaking out on the inside but we're still doing our thing. He's still moving."

Wight recalled running to the locker room after the segment, grabbing his clothes, jumping in his car, and driving to the hospital Mysterio was taken to so that he could make sure his friend was actually okay.

"I'm thinking like, 'Man, if Rey's seriously f**ked up, I'm done. I'm quitting. I'm done...I really cared about taking care of the other guys," he proclaimed. Upon reaching the hospital, Wight then saw that Mysterio was perfectly fine and relaxing in bed, while praising their segment.

Mysterio wasn't the only smaller athlete Wight tussled with in WWE, as he once had a high-profile clash with Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. at WrestleMania, which was originally meant to include Mysterio.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.