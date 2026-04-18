WWE's Chelsea Green Reflects On Unreal Controversy & Support From The Undertaker

During a "WWE Unreal" episode, veteran wrestler and producer Michael Hayes was recorded claiming that Chelsea Green was not a "top star." The claims prompted online backlash against Hayes from Green's fanbase, but the former Women's United States Champion recently looked back on the controversy during an interview with Esteban Ramirez.

Green claimed she was criticized for admitting the remarks hurt her feelings and said she can care about her ceiling as a wrestler and be grateful for working in WWE at the same time.

"I do go back and forth, but I am very grateful that people have stood their ground on how they feel about me, that The Undertaker had my back and said, you know, he thinks I can be a top star," she said. Green then admitted that, regardless of anything, she isn't in pro wrestling in the first place to be mediocre, and the goal for every wrestler is to go to WrestleMania.

"The fact that [The Undertaker] has faith in me and I know he has faith in me, he's the one who called me and asked me to come to AAA," Green claimed, noting that she has a closer relationship with Undertaker than fans might realize, and that she often gets advice from him backstage. "It wasn't as surprising to hear that from him. I knew he believed in me, but it was really, really amazing."

Green then gleefully recalled how Undertaker boldly went to bat for her against Hayes during the latter's appearance on his podcast, noting how hilarious it was for her to see.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Esteban Ramirez and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.