WWE's Chelsea Green Says Michael Hayes Apologized To Her After Unreal Controversy

Chelsea Green has revealed that WWE producer Michael Hayes apologized to her after his comments about her on the "Unreal" show on Netflix.

Hayes had commented that Green wasn't good enough to be a main event player and was a supporting act for the company's big stars, which received criticism from the likes of Kevin Nash, Rikishi, and The Undertaker. However, Hayes has apologized to Green for his controversial remarks, which she revealed in her appearance on "The Nikki & Brie Show."

"And look, like Michael Hayes has apologized to me and we've spoken about it and everything, but at the end of the day, I know that Undertaker has had my back because he booked me to win the mixed AAA tag title. So, he has believed in me since before Michael Hayes said that," she said.

While Hayes' words on the Netflix series may have upset her, Green believes that there's a kernel of truth in what the veteran producer said. She feels that every wrestler needs to go up against a character like her to become a bigger star.

"Everyone got so upset obviously, about what Michael Hayes said about me. But, like, at the end of the day, that's also kind of what he was saying. Like, was he putting me down a little bit? Yes. Was he maybe putting a ceiling on me? Yes. [But] I looked at it like, Tiffany Stratton cannot be Tiffany Stratton without a Chelsea Green, without me laying on the ground and her pinning me, right? Like, the crowd can't react to nothing. The crowd is reacting because she did an amazing move on me or because I took an amazing bump for her. Like I I there's there there's room for everyone."

The former WWE Women's United States Champion believes that the validation of those who have gone through the grind, like The Undertaker, means a lot to her, and she stated that she will keep in mind "The Phenom's" kind words for a long time to come.