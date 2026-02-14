Rikishi Says Chelsea Green Has Earned Main Event Role After WWE Unreal Controversy

In the latest season of "WWE Unreal" on Netflix, producer Michael Hayes created a minor controversy with his comments about Chelsea Green. Hayes stated that Green was great at her role of elevating other stars, but that she wasn't meant for the company's main event. Speaking on his podcast, "Off The Top," Rikishi Fatu disagreed with Hayes' assessment.

"I feel 100% that Chelsea Green is a main-eventer," Rikishi said. "It's not that Chelsea can't do the work. It's not that Chelsea's not a prime talent performer. But the thing is, is how you're writing stuff for this girl. Give her – give Chelsea a fair opportunity. Build Chelsea up as much as you would give Charlotte Flair an opportunity."

The WWE Hall of Famer shared his belief that if the company put greater effort into Green's presentation, she'd work hard to make sure they didn't regret it. As it stands now, WWE's booking isn't doing Green any favors, according to Rikishi. While Green is popular with fans, he feels that having her consistently lose to the wrestlers WWE would rather push will ensure the audience doesn't take Green seriously, but it doesn't have to be that way.

"You only get good talent once in a while," Rikishi continued. "When you finally find that good talent, such as a Chelsea Green, you want to make sure you protect her."

Rikishi acknowledged that he knows Green personally from her days on the independent scene, and he recalled telling the future WWE star that she'd make it to the top one day. He encouraged anyone from WWE listening to give Green a chance, because they have a "diamond" on their hands.

Like Rikishi, Green wasn't thrilled about the comments made by Hayes on "Unreal." Speaking to Radio Andy (via Instagram), the wrestler acknowledged that she was frustrated by the statement.

