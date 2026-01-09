Chelsea Green Explains WWE Unreal Cameras Are Ever-Present Backstage

Last month, it was announced that season 2 of the behind-the-scenes series "WWE Unreal" would release on January 20 on Netflix, and after the trailer dropped on Monday, Chelsea Green opened up about the backstage environment in the company while filming the show.

In a new interview with "TMZ," Green explained that cameras are always rolling backstage because of "Unreal," but admits that she's no stranger to the constant production with the amount of content the WWE produces today.

"I never watched and then started filming again, if that makes sense. We just kept filming, it just flows right through to season 2," she explained. "It wasn't just 'Unreal.' We have so many social teams, digital teams, documentary teams. We have teams all over the place with cameras. So, none of that is abnormal."

Green also shared her thoughts on "Unreal" continuing with a second season, stating that she's content with fans being given access to her life behind the curtain, especially because of her online presence today.

"I didn't care either way. I feel like I'm very authentic on social media and because social media is such a big thing now, people really do get to know us. But then when season 1 of 'Unreal' dropped and people maybe they changed their opinion of me or voice their opinion more of their like for me, I was like, Oh okay, this does make a difference."

Green continued to explain that she loves watching the curtain being pulled back, so she can't relate to some of her colleagues who dislike the show, but understands why some of the old school talent prefer for it not to exist.

