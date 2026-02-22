Kevin Nash Blames 'Chair Shots' For Controversial Comments Made By Producer On WWE Unreal

Producer Michael P.S. Hayes stirred up a controversy with some comments he made about Chelsea Green during an episode of "WWE Unreal" earlier this year, and now Kevin Nash has added himself to the list of names who have shared their take. Speaking on "Kliq This," Nash recounted Hayes' words about Green as a performer.

"That was a little stiff," Nash said. "Basically he said she didn't need 30 minutes, 30 seconds was enough for her. Kind of to that degree, like she wasn't a main eventer."

After being informed that Hayes has since stated that he was attempting to push a storyline forward with his words, Nash was hesitant to believe that.

"Oh, so it's a work inside of a work, wrapped in a riddle?" Nash joked. "Yeah, whatever the f**k. I just say this: It's showing you Michael's closer to dementia and f***ing he took a lot of chair shots. Because that's what I always get, so f**k it, I'm gonna throw it back at him."

Nash then laughed recalling Hayes at the wedding between Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon. According to Nash, Hayes got up and sang a song at the wedding, and then thought he was going to continue singing until someone cut him off.

"He f***ing thought he was going to do f***ing an hour," Nash continued, laughing. "What the f**k?"

A former member of the Fabulous Freebirds, Hayes also worked as a backstage interviewer in WWE before becoming a producer. He's one of the longest-tenured members of the production team and worked closely with Vince McMahon, even being named in the sexual misconduct lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant against McMahon and the company.

