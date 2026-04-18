WWE NXT's Ricky Saints Shoots His Shot With Zendaya

"NXT's" Ricky Saints's persona as a high-stakes, arrogant, "Absolute" star led him to calling himself "smoother" and "silkier" than Trick Williams during their feud for the NXT Championship. But, it seems like the former NXT Champion's confidence stretches further than titles, as he took a bold shot at his "hall pass," Hollywood actress Zendaya.

"Maybe then Tom [Holland] can have the hall pass as well, you know?" Saints expressed during an interview with "TMZ's Inside The Ring," jokingly adding that he should probably get cast in a movie alongside her with a romantic scene, as Zendaya still takes romantic roles despite her long-standing relationship and now marriage to fellow actor, Tom Holland.

While it might seem like a long shot at this point, Saints revealed he does have some Hollywood contacts, specifically Gordon Ramsay, whose number he has on his contact list.

"I actually did two years of culinary school," he added, noting that this should make him a more sought-after potential husband. "When it comes to a top prospect of who someone wants to marry, I'm like the top of the list; genetics, skills, personality. My wife is going to be extremely lucky to have me," Saints proclaimed. "For any ladies out there? Hey, you got your shot; shoot it."

Saints is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Ethan Page. Both men have been supporting each other, but also squabbling over who should be WWE NXT Champion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.