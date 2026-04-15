WWE NXT Revenge - Night 1: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

I thought Lola Vice had a very solid first defense of the NXT Women's Championship tonight over Jacy Jayne, and there were even two spots where they really had me sold that Jayne had just become a three-time champion. Vice was able to overcome the numbers game. However, as Fatal Influence was ringside and got involved twice, and the field for the women's title going forward revealed itself as the show went off the air to cap off a really strong night of "NXT."

I really liked how they did a similar spot to the one that led to Jayne winning the title for the first time against Stephanie Vaquer in this match. Vice had her in a submission hold in the ropes, and while Lainey Reid distracted the referee on the other side of the ring, Fallon Henley did the same kick around the ring post to Vice that she previously nailed Vaquer with, though tonight's certainly didn't look as clean. It led to the Rolling Encore that won Jayne the title for the first time, but Vice kicked out. It was a really nice callback for Jayne, and I thought it was special, even if Henley didn't exactly land the kick.

Even after Reid hit her across the face, Vice wasn't rattled enough to stay down. She hit the 305 to Jayne for the victory. In the closing segment, which I also really loved, the newly debuted Kali Armstrong took out Fatal Influence on the ramp and squared up to Vice on the ring apron. On the other side of the ring, Kendal Grey reminded Vice she was also still looking for gold, and Izzi Dame and The Culling appeared on the terrace in the crowd. Zaria's music also hit, and she attempted to make her way down to the ring, but she was intercepted by her opponent next week, Sol Ruca.

To me, this felt like "NXT" was kind of showcasing who is going to be around following presumed main roster call-ups after WrestleMania. It's been rumored for quite some time that Blake Monroe and Ruca are going up, and I believe Jayne's name has also been thrown around before, and she participated in the Women's Royal Rumble this year. I thought this entire main event was great, and even if some of "NXT's" strongest stars do get called up, the division is in more than capable hands, with Vice at the helm.

Written by Daisy Ruth