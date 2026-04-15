Post UFC 327 Rankings Update, New P4P Entry

The UFC rankings determine who faces who inside the octagon, particularly in the various title pictures across the different weight divisions, and coming out of a newsworthy UFC 327 on April 11, there has been a lot of movement.

One of the biggest movements was the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Carlos Ulberg not only taking his place atop of the 205 pound division after beating Jiri Prochazka, but he is now officially in the UFC Men's Pound for Pound rankings. He just about squeezes in at 15th place, with Arman Tsarukyan being bumped up two places to 13th as a result.

Sticking with the light heavyweight division, Paulo Costa made his return to 205 pounds in style by handing Azamat Murzakanov his first loss of his career with a head kick in the third round. Costa enters the top ten rankings at light heavyweight sitting in seventh, while also dropping to 15th in the middleweight rankings as a result. Dominick Reyes also moves up to ninth after his win over Johnny Walker who drops to 14th, Alonzo Menifield enters the top 15 at 15th, and as a result of the shuffling around at 205 pounds, both Jan Blachowicz and Jamahal Hill move up to fourth and sixth respectively.

In the heavyweight division, Josh Hokit's slugfest with Curtis Blaydes not only earned him $200,000 in bonuses, but his victory over "Razor" has landed him inside the top five of the heavyweight rankings. Hokit sits in fifth place now with Blaydes dropping to joint-sixth along with Serghei Spivac, while the rest of the top 15 drop down one spot.

Rounding out the major movements, Mateusz Gamrot moves up one spot at lightweight to be ranked seventh at 155 pounds. Aaron Pico's victory over Patricio Pitbull lands him in the top 15 at featherweight where he is ranked 13th, while Pitbull moves down to 15th, and Tabatha Ricci is officially tied for seventh in the women's strawweight rankings with Amanda Lemos.