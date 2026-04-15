Dana White Says UFC White House Card 'Isn't About Politics'

The UFC White House card is one of the biggest talking points in mixed martial arts these days, whether it be the card itself, the fact that President Donald Trump will be attendance once again, or the fact that it's taking place on Flag Day rather than the Fourth of July. However, with the fact it's taking place at the White House, the political aspect of the event is always a hot topic, causing some fans to question where the UFC and those in charge of the company stand in such a hostile climate.

UFC President Dana White doesn't see it that way, and after claiming he isn't a political person and that the speeches he has done at Republican conventions aren't political, he doubled down on this idea during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" by saying that UFC Freedom 250 has nothing to do with politics.

"This is the UFC's gift to the 250th birthday of America," White said. "I think one of the myths that I would like to crush is, I don't care if you're far right, far left, right down the middle, wherever you sit politically, because everybody sits somewhere politicly these days. This isn't about politics, this is about the United States, what this country was about, how it was built, where we all came from. If you love America, you're going to love this event. It has nothing to do with politics, we just happen to be on the White House lawn and the President of the United States will be there."

Another worry for some people has been with it the event taking place at the White House that taxpayers money would be used to fund it, especially given the magnitude of the show and the strength of the card. However, White assured everyone that it's actually the UFC who will be paying for the event. "We're paying the entire bill on all of this. Everything that you're seeing, not one dollar of taxpayer money will go into this."

Please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.