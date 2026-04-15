Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Arrested For Domestic Violence In Australia

Former UFC heavyweight, notably Brock Lesnar's last opponent in MMA, Mark Hunt was arrested on Tuesday in the Northern Rivers region of Australia.

The "Sydney Morning Herald" first reported that Hunt was taken into custody by police following a call-out on Tuesday evening, later being taken to Ballina Police Station to be charged with one count of stalking or intimidation with intent to cause physical harm. He was refused bail ahead of a court appearance on Wednesday.

Hunt began his fighting career as a kickboxer with K-1 starting in 2000, fighting until 2008 before making his transition to MMA.

The 52-year-old forged an eight year career with UFC after debuting in 2010, recording an 8-8-1 (1 NC) run and an overall 13-14-1 (1 NC) record in MMA. His sole No-Contest came after fighting to a loss against Brock Lesnar at UFC 200 in 2016, Lesnar tested positive for performance enhancers afterwards to overturn the decision.

Hunt sued the UFC, its President Dana White, and Lesnar in 2017, but eventually the Ninth Circuit of Appeals upheld the ruling in favor of the defendants in 2025. Hunt last fought in November 2022 with a boxing fight with former Rugby player Sonny Bill Williams, scoring a round four victory to notch his first win under Queensberry Rules after four fights.